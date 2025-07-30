A giant crocodile swam away safely after a close encounter while crossing a popular river in Kakadu National Park, Australia. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and fortunately, the crocodile was unharmed.

The footage, which has been circulating online since Monday, shows a truck driving across the well-known Cahill’s Crossing in Kakadu National Park. As the truck makes its way across the river, a crocodile, which had been hiding in the water, suddenly emerges from beneath the vehicle. For a few tense moments, the massive reptile appears trapped under the truck. The driver, realising something is amiss, eventually stops the vehicle, allowing the crocodile to slip back into the river unharmed.

The video was shared on X by the handle @clowndownunder, with the caption: “4WD crushes saltwater crocodile under vehicle at Cahill’s Crossing in Kakadu National Park.”

4WD runs over a saltwater crocodile at Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park 😳 pic.twitter.com/ERSkA2GnZu — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) July 29, 2025

Cahill’s Crossing, which runs through the East Alligator River, is infamous for its dense crocodile population. The video was filmed by Mastratici, who described the incident to ABC News as a “once-in-a-lifetime sight.” He added that he had never seen anything like a crocodile being trapped under a car.

Mastratici explained, “The driver did not know that there was a crocodile there as the crocodile was not visible under the water.”

He further said, “The driver goes forward and hits a pothole. You don’t want to stop in the middle of an intersection, especially one full of crocodiles. He stopped as soon as it was safe to do so. I don’t think the driver even knew what was trapped underneath the vehicle.”