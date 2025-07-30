A shocking video is going viral on the internet, showing a 7-year-old student with his neck stuck in a classroom window after being left behind by school staff once the school day had ended. The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over the negligence of the school administration. The student was reportedly left locked inside the school premises after everyone had left. The incident took place at Primary School Tajganj Fasiya, Ward No. 45, in Katihar.

According to reports, the child, Gaurav Kumar, a class 3 student, became trapped in the window while attempting to escape the locked classroom. The school reportedly closed at 4 p.m. As per routine, all students, teachers, staff, and the principal left the premises after shutting all the gates. However, Gaurav was still asleep inside the classroom at the time.

When the boy eventually woke up and discovered he was locked inside, he attempted to exit through the classroom window, only for his neck to become wedged in the iron bars. He is believed to have remained stuck for nearly an hour.

बिहार के सरकारी स्कूल में नींद में सोते बच्चों को वर्ग कक्ष में बंद कर ताला मारकर घर चले गए सभी शिक्षक, जब बच्चे की नींद खुली खुद को अकेला पा घबराकर निकलने की कोशिश में बच्चे ने खिड़की में फंसा ली गर्दन ये कटिहार नगर निगम क्षेत्र अंतर्गत प्राथमिक विद्यालय ताजगंज फसिया का है मामला… pic.twitter.com/10PRaNIH3g — शिक्षा सुधार रोजगार (@BIHAR39) July 30, 2025

By chance, a group of children playing cricket near the school heard Gaurav’s cries for help. While retrieving a ball, they entered the school premises and noticed the situation. The children immediately informed nearby villagers. Locals quickly gathered, broke the lock on the school’s main gate, and rushed inside to rescue the child.

The incident has triggered serious questions about the school staff’s accountability and their failure to ensure that no student remained inside the building. Even if the child had fallen asleep, it was the duty of teachers and staff to check each classroom and ensure the safe exit of every student before closing the gates.