You’ve probably seen many viral videos from India, but this one might just take the cake.

In a now viral clip, a red car is seen oddly parked right in the middle of a busy road. But here’s the twist—there’s no driver inside. Instead, there’s a dog calmly sitting in the driver’s seat. Yes, you read that right.

The car appears to be abandoned in the middle of the road, somewhere in Mumbai. Behind it, a long queue of vehicles—from buses to cars—can be seen waiting, their horns blaring in the background.

People online couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Watch the viral video here:

Car parked in middle of Mumbai road, causing major traffic jams. These videos from India convince me that our lack of civic sense will continue forever😭 pic.twitter.com/GJq8xcx50c — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) July 30, 2025

The post that shared the video read: “These videos from India convince me that our lack of civic sense will continue forever.” The viral clip quickly spread, sparking both laughter and outrage.

One user sarcastically wrote, “My heart goes for the car driver. It’s not his fault if the road was widened after he parked.”

While it’s still unclear where the driver went or why the car was left there with just a dog inside, the bizarre scene was enough to trigger an online frenzy.

PNN