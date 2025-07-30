A viral video reportedly from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula is making waves online.

It shows a scene inside an operating theatre where a team of doctors were performing surgery. Moments later, a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake rattles the region around them.

Watch the viral video:

🚨 Doctors seen operating mid-Earthquake Surgery team in Russia’s Kamchatka refused to stop even as the 8.8 earthquake struck Operation completed successfully

While lights flicker and equipment trembles, the surgical team, instead of running away, stayed with the patient.

According to sources, the operation was later completed successfully. The patient is safe.

People across the world are calling the video both terrifying and inspiring. “Heroes in scrubs,” one user wrote. “This is what true dedication looks like.”

The earthquake—one of the world’s strongest in recent years—struck early Wednesday in Russia’s Far East. It triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific, including Japan and Alaska, and set off alerts for Hawaii, North and Central America, and islands near New Zealand.

In Kamchatka, near the epicenter, ports flooded and residents rushed inland. Chaos hit the streets. But inside the operating room? Calm, precision, and courage.

Meanwhile in Japan, white tsunami waves were seen reaching the shores of Hokkaido, Ibaraki, and Chiba. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a 50-centimeter wave at Ishinomaki port—the highest so far. Authorities warned that more waves could still arrive.

In Alaska, tsunami waves less than a foot high were recorded, but the threat continues in many areas along the Pacific Rim.

This viral video of doctors standing strong is what stole the internet’s heart.

PNN