The deep sea is not always a peaceful, serene world. Sometimes, it is home to one of the pettiest turf wars you will ever witness.

A hilarious viral video has captured the internet’s imagination, showing two fish locked in what can only be described as the underwater version of a slap fight.

It all starts when one fish pops its head out from a hole in the ocean bed, scoops up a mouthful of sand like it’s got an agenda, and swims straight to its neighbour’s doorstep.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by sports commentator Steve Inman.

Without so much as a warning, it spits the sand right into the other fish’s hole, like it’s delivering a salty message.

Not one to take sand on the chin, Fish No. 2 fires back, quite literally. He emerges from his hideout, gathers his own sandy payload, and returns the favour. Back and forth it goes, like the ocean’s slowest but sassiest fight.

Marine biologists call it territory marking. The internet calls it drama.

With over a million views and counting, users are dubbing it “The Pettiest War in the Pacific.” One commenter wrote, “This is what happens when you live too close to nosy neighbours.” Another added, “Even fish have beef these days!”

