New Delhi: A viral video has emerged showing social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, clashing with a crowd during a college event in Delhi.

The incident took place at Delhi Technological University after Apoorva was allegedly heckled while speaking on stage.

In this viral video posted on X, she is seen confronting a group of students who had been shouting at her, threatening to break their bones if they didn’t stop.

“100 baar aur todungi, aur tu idhr aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi,” she was heard saying, with the crowd cheering her on as the hecklers quickly dispersed.

Apoorva Mukhija speaks out about the incident

The influencer later addressed the controversy in a video, explaining that she had arrived at the event eager to interact with students. However, things took a turn when a group of boys began shouting her ex-boyfriend’s name. Initially, she ignored them, but when their taunts persisted, she confronted them, saying, “Mein bhi Delhi se hoon, tu bahar mil.” (I am from Delhi too, you meet me outside).

During the Q&A session, one of the boys questioned her about a post she had made about a YouTuber who had roasted her in a video. This escalated when the group tried to rush the stage, but security stopped them.

Fans support Apoorva’s actions

Many fans rallied behind Apoorva after she shared her side of the story. Supporters praised her for standing up for herself.

One fan expressed frustration that no one, including the event organisers, intervened to stop the heckling. “You’re brave! It takes courage,” he said.

Another wrote, “Your actions were justified, and taking a stand for yourself is important, even if others have negative views.”

