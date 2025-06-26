A mind-boggling incident has come to light from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, leaving railway employees and passengers scratching their heads. A 34-year-old woman drove her car on railway tracks for nearly seven kilometres, temporarily disrupting train services along the route.

A 13-second video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media, showing the woman’s car speeding along the tracks. The woman, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, ignored multiple attempts by railway staff to stop her and continued driving on the tracks.

The incident occurred near the Kodangal gate Thursday morning. After arriving at Kodangal from Narsingi, the woman mistakenly turned her car onto the tracks instead of crossing the railway gate. She drove for about 6–7 km, causing panic among railway staff. Locals and employees tried to stop her, but she allegedly threatened them with a knife and threw stones.

Eventually, the car derailed and crashed into nearby trees, breaking its windows. Railway police detained the woman and took her to a government hospital in Chevella for a medical examination.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Vamika Soni, a native of Lucknow who had recently lost her job in Hyderabad’s IT sector. She is believed to be mentally disturbed. Authorities also suspect she may have been attempting to record a video for social media.

Due to the incident, 10–15 trains had to be diverted, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. The railway police have termed it a serious security breach and launched an investigation. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine how she managed to access the tracks.