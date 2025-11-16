The viral video begins with a group of people standing inside what looks like a storage locker area. It seems like they were collecting their stuff after work or during a lunch break.

Most of them were women. They were chatting and picking up their belongings. Everything looked normal for the first few seconds.

Then a man walks in. He is holding a cloth in his hand. He slowly moves between the lockers. No one really notices him at first.

But then he suddenly kneels down and grabs the lower part of a woman’s body from behind.

The woman freezes. She is shocked and unable to react for a moment.

Here’s the viral video:

Others around her turn and look. They cannot believe what they are seeing. The locker room falls silent for a second.

The man then withdraws his hand. He says something to the woman, though no one in the viral video can hear what he said. After that, he walks away from the spot as if nothing happened.

The relation between the two is unclear. There is no information about why he did this or if they knew each other.

The comment section of the viral video, however, is full of outrage. Many people are condemning the act and demanding strict action against the man for his wrongdoing.

PNN