A viral video from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar is taking the internet by storm and for all the wrong reasons. The clip shows how two thieves, disguised as customers, pulled off a clever trick right under the shop attendant’s nose.

The CCTV footage begins innocently enough. The duo is seen sitting at a jewellery shop counter as the attendant displays a few gold ornaments. Everything seems normal — until she turns her back for a few seconds to fetch another set. That’s when the “customers” strike.

With quick hands and cool confidence, one of them swaps the real gold ring with a fake one. The act is so smooth that it’s almost cinematic. By the time the attendant returns, the thieves are calm and composed, as if nothing had happened.

Here’s the viral video:

POV: Thieves are evolving too, learnt from past mistakes. They replaced the real gold ring with a fake one. 📍Laxmi Nagar, Delhipic.twitter.com/o9VDDjOjhj — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) October 25, 2025

The viral video has left netizens shocked and amused at the same time. Many users joked that the thieves had “levelled up” their techniques, with one comment reading, “They’re learning from past mistakes — this is next-level innovation!”

The clip, titled “POV: Thieves are evolving too, learnt from past mistakes,” has sparked conversations online about rising thefts and how cleverly such incidents are being executed. Some even suggested that shopkeepers install multiple CCTV angles to avoid such sleight-of-hand tricks in the future.

While the exact details of the theft remain unknown, one thing is certain — this viral video has reminded everyone to keep their eyes wide open, especially in jewellery shops.

PNN