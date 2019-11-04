Mumbai: India lost by seven wickets against Bangladesh in the first T20I in the three-match series, Sunday in New Delhi.

Skipper Virat Kohli was not in the squad and was seen spending quality time with his lady love Anushka Sharma in Bhutan.

Pictures have surfaced on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen in Bhutan where they were welcomed by the locals. In a picture shared by one of Virat’s fan pages on Facebook, Virat can be seen shaking hands with someone while Anushka is standing next to him.

Virat is wearing a white cap with a black tracksuit while Anushka is seen in a pink sweatshirt, black track pants and bags on their backs.

Looking at the pictures, it looks like Virat and Anushka are in a relaxed mood. November 5 is Virat’s birthday and it is believed that he will celebrate his birthday in Bhutan.

Thursday, Farokh Engineer stirred up a row by claiming that he saw Indian cricket team selectors “getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea” during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK.

“I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea,” the former India wicketkeeper had said.

Later in the day, Anushka took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting post saying that she will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies related to Indian cricket anymore.