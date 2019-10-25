Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared a sunny new picture with his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is seen enjoying a good time during a vacation in the picture.

Virat captioned the picture with just a kiss and heart emoji and tagged Anushka in the post. In the picture, Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. Anushka is seen wearing a navy long dress with a slit, although her hair is much longer than how she wears it right now.

On the work front, Anushka will now be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Seven. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will collaborate on the film. The film is a remake of the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Amitabh also had a double role in the film.

Have a look at the picture: