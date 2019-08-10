Port of Spain:After rain playing spoilsport in the series opener in Guyana, both India and West Indies would be looking to start on a fresh note at Queen’s Park Oval in the second encounter here Sunday.

Though the Men in Blue asserted their supremacy in the T20 series whitewashing the Caribbeans 3-0, this match is going to be India’s first after their semifinal exit in the 50-over World Cup in England.

The batting looks solid at the top with Shikhar Dhawan coming back to join Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli will once again get to play freely at the No.3 position.

However, the middle-order which has been the area of concern – especially the No.4 slot – for almost a year so far, would need to up themselves – the case which was one of the concerns for India in the World Cup.

While Shreyas Iyer would get another go after having made the XI in the first game, Rishabh Pant definitely will be playing the role of the finisher unless there is a top-order collapse. Kedar Jadhav is also set to get a game over Manish Pandey as was the case in the opening tie.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami looked mighty impressive as he gave away just 5 runs in the three overs that he bowled. It is also highly expected that Navdeep Saini would be preferred over Khaleel Ahmed who conceded 27 runs in his three overs – taking some stick from Evin Lewis.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should once again get the nod over Yuzvendra Chahal as he picked the lone wicket to fall on the day in Guyana – Chris Gayle. He will be supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner can also wield the willow at the bottom end of the innings.

For the hosts, after the loss in the T20I series, it will all be about playing for pride as they are considered a better outfit in the limited-overs format. Also, with Gayle playing his last series for the Windies should add to the motivation factor for the hosts.