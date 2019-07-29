Mumbai: Skipper of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli said Monday that it was ‘baffling and ridiculous’ to read about the alleged rift between him and Rohit Sharma. The player said the dressing room atmosphere is healthy and that he has no issues with Rohit. “You know me as a person… If I dislike a person or have some issues with him, it reflects on my face,” said Kohli to the media here prior to the team’s departure for the West Indies. India head coach Ravi Shastri also quashed the alleged reports and said the dressing room atmosphere is ‘healthy and passionate’.

Kohli also said he is in favour of Shastri continuing as the coach of the Indian cricket team despite the criticism that followed their semifinal ouster from the ICC World Cup.

The Indian coaching staff, currently led by Shastri, was given a 45-day extension after their contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup in England.

“Well, the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (with him around),” Kohli told reporters. “But as I had said, it’s on the CAC to decide (how to go about it). If I am asked for any suggestion, I would certainly suggest Ravi bhai’s name,” he added.

The interviews of applicants for India’s head coach are likely to take place August 13 and/or August 14. The deadline for filing the applications for the head coach and support staff is July 30.

Details to follow