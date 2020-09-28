Dubai: RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s poor form with the bat in the 13th edition of the IPL continued here Monday. The RCB skipper failed to contribute for the third successive innings as he fell for two with his innings lasting just 11 balls. Virat Kohli was caught by his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma in the covers off the bowling of Rahul Chahar. It was a delivery that the Indian skipper often puts away to the boundary.

Kohli apart, Devidutt Padikkal (54, 40b, 5×4, 2×6) got his second half century of the tournament showing a cool head. His opening partner Australian limited overs skipper Aaron Finch (52, 35b, 7×4, 1×6) finally showed signs of returning to form as RCB scored 201 for three in 20 overscafter being put into bat. And then there was the quintessential AB de Villiers (55 not out, 24b, 4×4, 4×6) who continued his form with another quickfire innings. Finch and Padikkal put on 81 runs for the first wicket to lay a strong base for RCB. In the end Shivam Dube (27 n o, 10b, 1×4, 3×6) took RCB past the 200-run mark.

RCB have made two changes to the team bringing in leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana in place of Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav. The addition of Zampa will certainly add zip to their attack.

Brief scores: RCB 201 for 3 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 55 n o, Devidutt Padikkal 54, Aaron Finch 52, Trent Boult 2/34). MI to bat