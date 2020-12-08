Sydney: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is mightily impressed by newcomer fast bowler T Natarajan’s ability to deliver under pressure. Virat Kohli said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next year’s T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been sensational since making his debut in the third ODI at Canberra. He has snapped up eight wickets in four matches.

“Special mention for Natranjan, in the absence of (Mohammed) Shami and Jasprit (Bumrah). He stood out and really delivered under pressure,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“It is outstanding because he is playing his first few games at international level. He looks very composed, he is a humble and hard working guy, he is sure of what he is doing. I hope he continues to keep working hard on his game and gets better. This is because a left- arm bowler is an asset for any team. If he can keep bowling in this way consistently, it will be a great thing for us heading into the World Cup next year,” Kohli added.

Kohli also said he was impressed with the way the team never gave up. And the team were missing experienced players such as Rohit Sharma, Bumrah and Shami.

“We played good cricket over last 11-12 T20s. The fact is this squad have players that don’t have much exposure in international cricket. From that point of view it was a nice performance especially after losing first two ODIs. We came back nicely and showed belief,” Kohli pointed out.

“We carried the momentum, fighting back again in the first T20s and even tonight game was close. So the standout is that guys are not giving up,” added the skipper.

India are next playing the much-anticipated four-Test series against Australia from December 17. Kohli said he is in a ‘good headspace’ heading into the opening Day-Night game in Adelaide.

“Tonight I felt particularly good, I am in right headspace. It was scratchy to begin with, in the first ODI. I worked on few aspects of my game, purely trying to get into best headspace, not much about technique. I think when I get into good headspace, I can switch to formats and adjust to conditions,” asserted Kohli.

“I feel very balanced and good going into the Test series. I have to make sure I contribute enough to the team success. Hopefully we will start on the right note in the Test series,” the captain said.