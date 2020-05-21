New Delhi: Indian sportsperson Thursday offered their prayers to the people of West Bengal and Odisha after the two states were ravaged by Super Cyclone Amphan Wednesday. Scenes of large uprooted trees, damaged houses and flown off roofs were just the beginning when the cyclone made its appearance less that 24 hours back.

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli led the way in asking God for its mercy as he took to social media and wrote: “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May god protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. #PrayforWestBengal.

So far, 12 people have lost their lives and batsman K.L. Rahul offered his condolences to the families of the victims. His tweet read: Praying for everyone affected by #SuperCycloneAmphan. Condolences for the families of victims who lost their lives.”

Paralympian Deepa Malik urged everyone to stand together in these tough times and her post read: “#AmphanCyclone has left a trail of destruction in Bengal and Odisha. The aftermath pictures are heart-wrenching. My prayers are with all those affected by it. Let us stand by each other and rise again.”

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan prayed for everything to get back to normal and his tweet read: “Praying to god for the people of West Bengal and Odisha who have are affected by #CycloneAmphan. Hope it all gets fine soon, take care of each other and stay safe.”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also prayed for the people of the two states and tweeted: “Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being in West Bengal and Odisha. My condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones in this tragic time.”

IANS