Melbourne: Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli might face a one-match ban following an altercation with 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas during the first day of the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between Australia and India.

The incident occurred during the break between the 10th and 11th overs of the innings, as Konstas and Usman Khawaja were switching ends. Kohli approached the young batter, resulting in a shoulder bump. The situation escalated into a verbal argument, prompting the ICC to investigate whether Kohli’s actions were intentional.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever." – Ricky Ponting #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zm4rjG4X9A — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has already weighed in, holding Kohli accountable for the altercation.

“Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

“I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will examine this closely. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsmen at that stage. Every fielder knows the areas where batsmen gather during such breaks.

“It seemed to me that Konstas looked up at the last moment and wouldn’t have even realized someone was in front of him. Kohli may have some serious questions to answer.”

On the other hand, Konstas played down the incident, suggesting that emotions were high on both sides.

“I think the emotions got to both of us,” Konstas later told Channel 7.

“I didn’t quite realize it at first. I was adjusting my gloves, and then there was a little shoulder contact—but these things happen in cricket,” he added.

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, responded in style, smashing two boundaries and a six off Jasprit Bumrah in the next over. The teenager went on to score a remarkable half-century on debut before being dismissed leg-before-wicket by Ravindra Jadeja.

The ICC’s Code of Conduct states that “any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire”.

A Level 1 offence would likely mean a match fee fine.

However, Level 2 offences carry a penalty of three to four demerit points. Four demerit points would lead to a suspension of one Test.