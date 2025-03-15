Former India captain Virat Kohli, who retired from the T20 format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, said he ‘might’ consider coming out of retirement if India reaches the gold medal match at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“If India reaches the Olympics final in 2028, I might just think of coming out of retirement for that one match,” Kohli was quoted as saying by NDTV. “Winning an Olympic medal would be magnificent.”

Kohli and Rohit Sharma both ended their T20I careers on a high after leading India to a World Cup victory in Barbados. Rohit captained the team to a title-clinching win over South Africa, securing India’s second T20 World Cup trophy and Kohli’s first.

With cricket set to return to the Olympics for the first time in 128 years, India will have a shot at Olympic gold in the T20 format. However, under current regulations, Kohli wouldn’t be able to return for just one match, he would have to officially rejoin the T20I setup.

Despite his T20I retirement, Kohli remains active in Tests and ODIs. He was India’s standout performer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and will be a key player in the 2027 ODI World Cup. In the 2025 tournament, he scored 218 runs in five matches, including an unbeaten century against Pakistan and a crucial 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

Kohli was named Player of the Final in the 2024 T20 World Cup after scoring a match-winning 76 off 59 balls. He also dominated the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 765 runs in 11 matches, while Rohit placed second with 597 runs.

Kohli’s potential Olympic comeback remains uncertain, but if India reaches the final, fans may witness the cricket legend return for one last shot at gold.

