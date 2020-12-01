Sydney: Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli may have already lost the ODI series against Australia. The hosts are up 2-0 in the three-match series with the third game to be played Wednesday in Canberra. However, another individual milestone beckons Virat Kohli. Even though the batsman has always preferred to put team over individual, this is one record he may cherish. This is because if he achieves it, Kolhi will beat his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli needs 23 more runs to reach the 12,000-run milestone in ODI cricket. If he gets it Wednesday, he will be the fastest to reach the milestone and it will be indeed a huge feat. Kohli played a scintillating knock of 89 runs in the second ODI. However, a great catch by from Moises Henriques ended his stay as India lost the match by 51 runs.

Kohli, if he manages to get to 12,000 runs in Canberra, would do so in his 251st ODI and 242nd innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 309 matches and 300 innings to reach the 12,000-run mark.

Kohli, when he gets to 12,000 runs will be the sixth batsman to achieve the feat. Others who have done it are Ricky Ponting (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene (all from Sri Lanka).

Kohli will also be on the verge of equalling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds by an Indian player against Australia. If Kohli makes a ton, it will be his ninth ODI hundred against the Aussies.

Player Matches Innings

Sachin Tendulkar 309 300

Ricky Ponting 323 314

Kumar Sangakkara 359 336

Sanath Jayasuriya 390 379

Mahela Jayawardene 426 329