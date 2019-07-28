Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli has picked M.S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant among others in a kabaddi team of cricketers, if there had to be one.

Kohli, who was present at the opening match of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi here Saturday, said he would not be picking himself in the team.

He also chose Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and K.L. Rahul for the team. “It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, M.S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav. Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more… I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be K.L. Rahul. That’s my seven,” Kohli was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Asked about his favourite kabaddi player, he picked the seasoned Rahul Chaudhri, adding that the chemistry between him and Ajay Thakur for Team India and Tamil Thalaivas reminds him of himself and Dhoni. “Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have a great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi,” Kohli said.

“I have always been impressed with Rahul Chaudhari the most. I think he’s got the personality and the game and the belief to be a top player. He has shown consistency over the years. Rahul is my favourite.”

Kohli will lead the Indian team in Florida for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies and then head to the Caribbean for three ODIs and two Tests.