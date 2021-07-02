Bhubaneswar: Well they are very two successful Indians in their respective fields. One has made a name for herself both in Bollywood and Hollywood, the other has created a niche for himself on the field of sports, cricket to precise. And for that matter both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli have also made it big on the Instagram platform as far as earnings are concerned.

Well you will fall off your chair, bed or wherever you may be once you find out how much Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns from every promotional post on Instagram. Well she earns USD 404,000 (approximately Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post. She has over 64 million followers and is currently in the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist year.

Virat Kohli is tad ahead of the actor who is also popularly known as PC. He is the only other Indian on the list in the top 30. Currently he is in the 19th spot in the list improving on the 23rd last year. He would have certainly gone up the ladder if India had emerged World Test Champions. Kohli has 125 million followers. For every promotional post he makes, he gets USD 680,000 ( Rs 5 crore).

The list is released annually and ranks celebs, sports personalities and others based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. It should be stated here that Priyanka was at the 19th spot last year, but now has slipped to 27th.

You can very well guess correctly who tops the list. Well it has to be none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. In spite of Portugal’s defeat in the last 16 of the Euro 2020 Championships, there is no dearth to Ronaldo’s fan following. He currently has 295 million followers on his Instagram account. And he earns a whopping USD 1,604,000 ( Rs 11 crore) per promotional post. Other celebs in the top 10 are Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the new face of lingerie brand ‘Victoria’s Secret’. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news. “Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do,” Priyanka told her fans in a post.

“It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to the announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world’s most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change,” Priyanka added.