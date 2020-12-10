Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli has maintained his spot at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for batsmen. Virat Kohli maintained the spot after scoring two half centuries in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. He scored 89 and 63 in the second and third ODI against Australia in Sydney and Canberra respectively. He is currently atop the rankings with 870 points.

Despite missing the ODI series owing to a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma (842) remains at the second spot. He is five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is number three in the rankings.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck 90 in the first game and 92 not out in the third Odia to make his first appearance in the top 50 batsmen at 49th place with a career-best of 553 points.

Australian captain Aaron Finch (791 points) is in fourth place while Steve Smith (707) is in 15th place. Smith hit two centuries in the ODI series against India.

In bowling, India’s Jasprit Bumrah remained in the third spot with 700 points. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722) and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupy the top two spots.