Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli remained at the second position in the ICC Test batting rankings announced Tuesday. Two other Indians also feature in the top 10 of the ICC Test batting list. However among the bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to the ninth position. Ravindra Jadeja was steady at the third spot in the all-rounders’ list. One however, has to remember that India have not played any competitive cricket since March. This is because of the lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kohli held on to second spot with 886 points. Also Cheteshwar Pujara (766) and Ajinkya Rahane (726) continued to remain static at the eighth and 10th positions respectively in the batting list. The ranking is headed by Australian Steve Smith.

Among others, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has returned to a career-best fifth position in the batting rankings. England’s veteran pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson also advanced following the drawn second Test in Southampton. Pakistan and England are currently playing a three-Test series in ‘bio bubble’.

The 25-year-old Babar had attained the fifth position in February this year. He once again returned to the same spot after gaining one place following his knock of 47 in the second Test against England.

In the bowlers’ list, former top-ranked fast bowlers Broad and Anderson were rewarded for their fine display in the second Test. Broad moved up one slot to second position after a haul of 4 for 56. His partner Anderson climbed two slots to 14th with figures of 3 for 60.

Among the England batsmen Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively.

In the World Test Championship points table, India continued to lead with 360 points. They are followed by Australia (296). England remained in third position with 279 points and Pakistan are fifth with 153 points.