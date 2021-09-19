New Delhi: After announcing his decision to quit captaincy of the T20 Indian side, Virat Kohli said Sunday that this is the last edition of the IPL in which he will be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB tweeted a video of Kohli on the issue. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I will continue to be a RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing me and supporting me,” Kohli said in the video which has been tweeted by RCB.

“I have had discussions with the team management on this issue today (Sunday) evening. We had been talking on this issue for the last few days. I had also been contemplating such a decision for the last few days. It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years,” Kohli added.

It should be stated here that Kohli only a few days back had said that the T20 World Cup will be his last assignment as captain of the national side in the shortest format of the game. He had then said that he took the decision to quit captaincy in the T20 format to keep himself fresh and mentally fit. He had also said that he would like to concentrate on his batting and that is one of main the reasons why he decided to quit captaincy in the shortest format of the game.