New Delhi: Indian cricket’s reigning superstar Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind its Olympic-bound contingent, asking the fans to join him in supporting the athletes as “they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination” in the quadrennial showpiece starting July 26 in Paris.

In a little over a minute long video post on social media, featuring some Paris-bound athletes like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxing hope Nishant Dev, Kohli said it is time for India to be recognised as a global sporting powerhouse.

“There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed. Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub,” he said.

“We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest-growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze,” he added.

He then went on to address Indian sports fans, asking them to support the 118-strong group of athletes, who would be aiming to better the country’s best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the previous Games in Tokyo.

“Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.

“Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting ‘India, India, India’. Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India,” Kohli, who is currently in London on a break after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month, said in his monologue.

Most of the Indian competitors are currently training abroad and will head to the French capital from their respective bases.

India’s medal hopes will rest on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo.