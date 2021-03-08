Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, cricketer Virat Kohli posted a picture of his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka and wished them the best of this day. The couple welcomed the baby girl in January.

Sharing the posting Virat wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

The couple had announced the pregnancy in August 2020. In identical posts, they had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 that was kept strictly private with only close friends and family.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s last role was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She recently produced an OTT series and a film, Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix, respectively via Clean Slate Filmz.

She will soon make her comeback. On the other hand, Virat Kohli recently became the most followed sportsperson on Instagram with 100m followers. His team has been doing wonders in the Test matches.