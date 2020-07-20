Bhadrak: Amid lockdown restrictions, the state Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development department has started Chatasali (virtual classes) for tribal students in the state.

The online programme has gained popularity among tribal students in Bhadrak district and is turning out to be a huge success. During the initial days of pandemic outbreak, classes were being taken at village temples or under shadow-giving trees. The online classes were adopted about five days back July 15, Bhadrak welfare officer Jayanta Kumar Jena informed.

Online classes are not being held Saturdays and Sundays. Thirty-six teachers, who had been previously teaching at schools, are now visiting the houses of students once a week, for supervising homework and students’ progress, Jena added.

Nearly 936 tribal students presently studying at nine different schools under the department in Bhadrak district are being benefitted. Parents have appreciated the efforts of tribal development department.

Notably, due to the surging cases of COVID-19 patients in Bhadrak, all schools were closed by the district administration in order to prevent any probable spread of the deadly coronavirus.

PNN