Bhubaneswar: The state government has closed 620 primary and upper primary schools in the state for having less than 10 students in the last two years (from 2018-19 to 2010-20), School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told the Assembly Wednesday.

Replying to a question as to how the students and teachers of these schools were managed and rehabilitated, Dash said that all the students and teachers were shifted to nearby schools

of the area.

He also said that the state requires 5,461 primary and upper schools and 8,021

classrooms.

“We have prepared a proposal which would be submitted to the Centre for construction of new classrooms under Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) for the year 2020-21,” the

minister added.