Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police (BCP) personnel participated in a virtual stress management programme to beat COVID-19 duty stress, an official said Saturday.

“Being at the frontline of this battle against COVID-19, police personnel are under a lot of stress… a stress management training was organised via video conferencing for the personnel of BCP,” a police official tweeted.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has arranged the virtual stress therapy in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

“Online stress management session…Rao in association with NIMHANS and RGUHS organized training module through video conference for police personnel to deal with stress and anxiety during these difficult times,” tweeted Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Patil said 155 police stations connected for the virtual stress management session.