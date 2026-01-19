Mumbai: Actor Vishal Pandey has reportedly declined the offer to be a part of the upcoming reality show “The Fifty”.

If the reports are to be believed, Vishal made the decision to step away due to his prior professional commitments.

The sources close to the actor reveal that Vishal is currently immersed in the preparation and shooting schedule of an upcoming web series. The filming for the show is expected to commence February 8.

Given the overlapping dates and the hectic shooting timeline, Vishal found it difficult to fully commit to the reality show format.

Reflecting on his decision, Vishal shared, “With my current shooting schedule, I genuinely didn’t have the dates to take on a reality show. My focus remains on acting, and unfortunately, this was one of those situations where there was no option but to pass.”

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ contestant added, “Yes, I was offered ‘The Fifty’ and I was genuinely excited about doing it as it’s a very interesting format. However, due to prior acting commitments and a very exciting project that I begin shooting for in February, I don’t have the required dates to fully commit to the show. Sometimes tough choices have to be made, and right now my focus is on my acting projects.”

“The Fifty” is scheduled to go on floors from February 1.

Back in November 2025, Vishal used social media to give a hint about his upcoming projects. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram and posted an image of a printed script titled “Yaari Hai Ankhaee”.

Along with “Yaari Hai Ankhaee”, Vishal is also expected to be a part of the web show “Hostage Love.” This drama is likely to present him in a fresh avatar with deeper emotional layers and intense chemistry.