New Delhi: Visiting hours at 10 historical monuments of the country, including Rajarani Temple Complex of Odisha, have been extended till 9:00pm, union Culture Ministry has said.

An official statement quoted Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel as announcing the extended hours. The earlier visiting hours were 9:00am to 5:30pm.

The monuments include Rajarani Temple Complex (Odisha), Dulhadeo Temple and Khajuraho (both Madhya Pradesh), Sheikh Chilli Tomb (Haryana), Safdarjung Tomb (Delhi), Humayuna Tomb (Delhi), the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal and Gol Gumbaz (both Karnataka), Group of Temples, Markanda, Chamursi (Maharashtra), Man Mahal, Vaidhshala (Uttar Pradesh) and Rani Ki Vav (Gujarat).

The decision has been taken for the benefit of people and tourists, who can visit and appreciate the beauty of such historical sites for long hours.

According to the Ministry, the new timings could be extended some other historical monuments as well.