Rourkela: If you are visiting regional transport office (RTO) in Sundargarh and is in the habit of chewing ‘paan’ and ‘guthka’, think twice before spitting within the premises. If you get caught you will have to cough up Rs 500 as penalty. The rule was imposed Friday with the head of the RTO Biswaranjan Behera declaring the premises as ‘no-spit zone’.

Ignorant about the new rule, a visitor to the RTO office was caught spitting. Immediately he was fined Rs 500. Others who had gone to the RTO, however, lauded the new initiative.

“Earlier, corners and some walls of the RTO had spit marks all over it giving it a very dirty and repulsive look. Now with the new rules and fresh coats of paint, the office certainly looks much better,” they said.

The rule will be followed strictly from March 1, informed Behera.

PNN