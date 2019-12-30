Balugaon: Lakhs of visitors thronged to Chilika Lake to enjoy the last Sunday of 2019. However, the facilities available were way short of expectations leaving the revelers disheartened.

Early morning onwards, visitors flocked to various sites of the lake including the Maa Kalijai shrine, Maa Bhagabati shrine at Banapur, Salia Dam, the Nalabana bird sanctuary and Dhu-Dhua waterfall in Barabara jungle. The places remained completely packed till dusk with cold wind set in. Police and administration had a tough time in controlling the crowd.

The picnic spots around the lake were filled to the brim since Sunday morning. Those that arrived late had to return disappointed as they did not find the right locations.

Similarly, there were many who wanted to visit the Maa Kalijai shrine or enjoy a boating trip. However, they also went back heartbroken due to the lack of adequate numbers of boats.

Sources said, Kalijai Motorboat Association at Balugaon, Maa Kalijai Motorboat Owners’ Association at Barkul, Inland Water Transport Department and OTDC had kept a total of 325 boats in service. But they were way short as lakhs visited the lake. Also with services being stopped well before 4.00pm, the visitors had no option but to cancel their trips.

The only silver lining was that the day passed off without any law and order situation thanks to ample police deployment at all the spots starting from morning till evening.

