Cuttack: Visitors to ‘Bali Yatra’, that has started here Tuesday, will be imparted legal awareness through an initiative of Orissa High Court.

Chief Justice of the High Court, K S Jhaveri, is scheduled to inaugurate a stall of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority at the venue of ‘Bali Yatra’ Wednesday.

As suggested by Chief Justice Jhaveri in checking pollution at the festival, the Cuttack district administration has introduced rickshaw and bicycle facilities for visitors to commute across the venue that is spread over 50 acres.

The festival is observed to commemorate ancient rich maritime trade practices of Odisha.

It is being celebrated with more enthusiasm this year after the state government recognised ‘Bali Yatra’ as a state-level festival to boost trade and commerce.

Nearly 1,000 stalls and over 100 vending zones have come up in the two festival grounds along the right bank of Mahanadi river near the Gadagadia Temple Ghat, which was used as a river port in the ancient period.

The district administration has for the first time this year erected four marquees where a variety of cultural programmes by over 100 troupes from across the country will be showcased.

