Boinda: In Baishnabasahi, a sleepy little village of Nunukaposi panchayat under Kishorenagar block in Angul district, Dhrubacharan Pradhan, a visually impaired person, is worried about not getting an electricity connection and a pucca house.

45-year-old Dhrubacharan fulfills the criteria to be a beneficiary of Soubhagya Scheme-Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana. He is also an eligible beneficiary for getting a pucca house under yojanas like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.

“The nearest electric pole is just 25 metres away from my house. Yet we are forced to make do with lamplight at night. My family comprises of three members – my wife, a ten-year-old son and me. In the absence of electricity we are facing a lot of difficulties, especially my son, who is facing problems with his education,” he rued.

“I am not blind since birth. I suffered from an unknown disease in the year 1998 and it has made my world dark. My parents got me married hoping I could have at least someone to take care of me,” he said.

The three-member family is living in an asbestos-roofed house. They undergo difficulties particularly in summer and rainy seasons.

“I have been running from pillar to post for a pucca house. I have been applying for it at panchayat and block offices since 2005. I don’t know when fortune will smile on me,” he said, taking a deep breath.

“The government is providing electricity connection to poor families under Soubhagya yojana. The wiring in our house got completed in 2018. But our wait seems to be unending,” he alleged.

“We are struggling to make ends meet. This apathetic attitude of the administration has only compounded our woes,” he further added.

When contacted, junior engineer, Boinda electricity department, Umakanta Majhi said they will provide electricity connection to Dhrubacharan under Soubhagya yojana very soon.

Nunukaposi panchayat sarpanch, Jaladhar Sahu said they would soon take steps to provide the family a pucca house.

