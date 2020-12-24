New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said India was playing a major role in leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance as it was the only country which was on the right path to achieve Paris Accord’s environmental goals.

Modi made the remarks while addressing the centenary celebrations of the iconic Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, which is among the premium centres of learning and is closely associated with Rabindranath Tagore.

Modi said, “India is playing a huge role in the world for environmental protection through the International Solar Alliances. India is the only major country in the world which is moving fast on the right track to meet the Paris Accord’s environmental goals.”

He also said that Visva-Bharati’s milestone is a moment of pride for all of us.

“Its 100-year journey is historic. Visva-Bharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev’s contemplation, vision and hard work for Mother Bharati,” Modi said.

Modi said, “Visva-Bharati was a true embodiment of Gurudev’s contemplation, vision and hard work for motherland India. For India, the dream that Gurudev had seen, is a kind of adorable place to give continuous energy to the country to embody that dream.”

The Prime MInister further stated that the work of ‘Gramodaya’ of Visva-Bharati has always been admirable. “The Yoga department that was started in 2015 is also growing in popularity. Visva-Bharati University campus is an example of both study and life together with nature,” Modi said.

IANS