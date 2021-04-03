Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new smartphone — X60t — in its home country at 3,498 Chinese yuan (around Rs 39,000).

According to GizmoChina, the newly smartphone has quietly launched in China as an offline exclusive model.

The smartphone with model number V2085A sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ centered punch hole AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo X60t includes a triple rear camera setup — 48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP sensor with a 2x telephoto lens and a 13MP sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

The main highlight of this setup is that they feature Zeiss optics and tuning, the report said.

For selfies and video calls, the phone houses with a 32MP sensor on the front punch hole, it added.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC instead of a Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC and is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone runs OriginOS based on Android 11 and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC. It also has all the essential sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and color temperature sensor.

However, the smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot, the report said.

As of now, there’s no information on Vivo X60t’s availability outside mainland China.