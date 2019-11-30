New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to launch its new smartphone Vivo V17 in India December 9 and the company has started sending out media invites for the same.

The smartphone was launched in Russia a few days ago, and sports a dewdrop notch along with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, Vivo V17 comes with a 32MP camera up front.

Connectivity features on the Vivo V17 include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone also packs a 4500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo V17 will be the second smartphone in the series following the Vivo V17 Pro.

