Bhubaneswar: Vodafone has emerged as the fastest fourth generation (4G) network in Odisha, as verified by Ookla – the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. “Results of 4G data speed tests done across the length and breadth of the region have revealed that Vodafone Super Net 4G is the fastest network in terms of upload speed in Bhubaneswar city and Cuttack city and also in Khurda, Cuttack and Sundergarh districts of Odisha,” the report claimed.

Ookla’s findings which are based on analysis of multiple parameters have testified Vodafone Super Net 4G speeds to be the highest as compared to all other operators in Odisha. Now with Vodafone Super Net 4G, customers can enjoy making group video calls, binge on series or movies and share photos or videos and everything they love doing, all at a faster speed.

According to Ookla’s report, in the last two quarters, the cities- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and the districts – Khorda, Cuttack and Sundergarh have garnered the highest upload speeds and are ranked number one in the respective regions.