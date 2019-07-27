Mumbai: Vodafone Idea Friday reported a loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore in the June quarter against the Rs 4,881.9 crore loss in the previous quarter.

Its revenue fell to Rs 11,269.9 crore as against Rs 11,775 crore in the March quarter.

The company said that the “headline” tariffs have remained stable during the quarter. However the customer base on ‘service validity vouchers’ is yet to stabilize on a regular recharge cycle. As a result, revenue in the current quarter was impacted by the churn of customers who had recharged on service validity plans in Q4, the company said in a statement.

“This, coupled with the impact of continued down trading of high ARPU (average revenue per user) customers, led to revenue of Rs 112.7 billion, a QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) decline of 4.3 per cent compared to Rs 117.8 billion in Q4FY19,” it said.