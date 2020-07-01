Sambalpur: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla was sealed for seven days, Wednesday, following the death of a lecturer’s husband reportedly due to COVID-19. The lecturer has also tested positive for the disease.

“VSSUT has been sealed for seven days,” informed vice-chancellor Atal Chowdhury. The university premises have also been sanitised,” he added.

According to sources, the deceased was the husband of a 53-year old lecturer working in the Civil Engineering Department. He breathed his last Monday while undergoing treatment at the Talcher COVID-19 hospital. The man had travelled to coronavirus hotspot Ganjam to perform the last rites of his mother-in-law. It is there he contracted the disease.

Contact tracing is on. All those who have come in contact with the lecturer will undergo test for the virus. The incident has sparked panic within the VSSUT campus.

PNN