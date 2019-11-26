Deogarh: Even as over 70 private buses ply to and fro Deogarh district headquarters every day, the private bus stand here still continues to operate on road for past one and half years.

According to reports, the bus stand is located at the heart of the town on which thousands of passengers including schoolchildren depend upon. Notably, five schools, nine banks, several private and government offices are located around this bus station.

Moreover, street vendors and make-shift shops which have occupied the roadsides create terrible traffic snarls. Controlling traffic movement in this area has become a herculean task, the locals alleged.

Despite road accidents taking place every day, the issue has not yet been sorted out by the district administration. For obvious reasons, this temporary bus station is lacking basic facilities like drinking water, rest-shed and toilet for the passengers, residents lamented.

In past days, several organisations had demanded for changing its location. However, the foundation stone for the proposed private bus station, which is under-construction beside NH-49 near Bishram Bhawan and four kilometres away from Deogarh town, was laid in December 2016.

Allegedly, the district administration is showing apathetic attitude towards the project. The existing temporary bus stand became operational in 1985 and about 30 buses were then plying from here.

