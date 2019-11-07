Mumbai: The wait for a new government in Maharashtra prolonged Thursday, with the BJP not staking claim, while an aggressive Shiv Sena remained firm on rotation of the chief minister’s post.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who hasn’t blinked in the protracted battle of nerves with the senior alliance partner, was quoted as saying that the Amit Shah-led party should approach him only if ready to give the CMs post.

Thackeray chaired Thursday a meeting of Shiv Sena’s new MLAs for over an hour, during which the legislators reiterated that the ‘equal sharing of posts and responsibilities’ formula agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

The Shiv Sena Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a ‘final decision’ on government formation in Maharashtra.

After the meet, held at Thackeray’s Bandra residence ‘Matoshree’, the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief’s home, where they were shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides.

“It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us,” Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said.

“Threats and blackmailing won’t work now,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been the public face of the party’s new-found belligerence during the last fortnight. “We also have options (to form government),” Sanjay Raut asserted but did not elaborate.

Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid talk of the latter stepping in to annoint a caretaker CM if nobody stakes claim to form the new government before the present Assembly’s term ends in two days.

In Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should head the new government as he has been elected head of state BJP legislature party, and ruled out his assuming the state’s top job.

Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP met Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai to discuss ‘legal aspects’ of the delay in formation of a government in the state.

Those who met Koshyari included minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

“We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide next course of action,” said Patil.

Anant Kalse, former Principal Secretary of the state legislature, said the onus is on Governor Koshyari to act if no party stakes claim to form the new government. “Then the governor can invite the single largest party to form the government. If that party shows its inability to form the new government, then the governor will invite the second largest party to form the government. The governor will have to carry out these modalities,” Kalse told a TV channel.

The Congress meanwhile Thursday questioned the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s ‘moral right’ to form government in Maharashtra if the Sena apprehends poaching of its MLAs by its senior ally.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that MLAs were being approached with inducements for switching camps.

