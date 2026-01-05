Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced temporary regulation of train services in the Waltair Division during January 2026 to facilitate safety-related modernisation and maintenance work. The move is aimed at enhancing passenger safety and ensuring the long-term reliability of railway infrastructure.

Owing to this work, several passenger and express trains will be affected through cancellations, rescheduling and short-termination or short-origination on different dates. According to the railway authorities, Visakhapatnam–Raipur–Visakhapatnam Passenger (58528/58527), Visakhapatnam–Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger (58537/58538) and Visakhapatnam–Koraput Intercity Express (18512) will remain cancelled January 5, 12 and 19. Similarly, Koraput–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (18511) will remain cancelled January 6, 13 and 20.

In addition, Jagdalpur–Howrah Samaleswari Express (18006) will be rescheduled and depart Jagdalpur two hours later than its normal schedule January 19. The regulation will also involve short-termination of certain trains. Guntur–Rayagada Express (17243) will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram January 4, 11 and 18. Durg–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20829) will be short-terminated at Rayagada January 5, 12 and 19, while Sambalpur–Rayagada Intercity Express (18301) will be short-terminated at Muniguda January 19.

Few trains under ECoR will short-originate from intermediate stations. Rayagada–Guntur Express (17244) will originate from Vizianagaram instead of Rayagada January 5, 12 and 19. Visakhapatnam–Durg Vande Bharat Express (20830) will originate from Rayagada on the same dates, and Rayagada–Sambalpur Intercity Express (18302) will originate from Muniguda January 19.

Passengers have been advised to take note of these temporary changes and plan their journeys accordingly. Updated information regarding train services will be available through official railway enquiry systems and other authorised communication channels of the Railways.