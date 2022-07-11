Mumbai: His upcoming two films “Shamshera” and “Brahmastra: Part One Shiva” are original stories which promise a high dose of entertainment, an aspect Ranbir Kapoor says he focuses on while choosing projects.

A Yash Raj Films’ production “Shamshera” is a period action drama which features Ranbir in a dual role of father and son, while in Dharma Productions’ “Brahmastra…” he stars as a man with special powers.

The 39-year-old actor said when director Karan Malhotra narrated the script of “Shamshera”, he was blown away by the filmmaker’s larger-than-life vision.

“I want to do new content, engaging, original and entertaining stories. And, ‘Shamshera’ ticks off all the boxes. It celebrates cinema. It’s aspirational, entertaining and larger-than-life,” Ranbir told PTI in an interview here.

The actor said he was keen to collaborate with Malhotra, known for the 2012 films “Agneepath” and “Brothers” (2015).

“It was an opportunity that I hadn’t received before. But I didn’t come with the intention that I want to do something different. The film just fell into my lap,” he added.

Ranbir said he has always been enamoured by the Hindi film hero, and loved watching megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s movies “Amar Akbar Anthony” and “Agneepath”. While growing up. The actor will share screen space with his childhood favourite in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra…”

“I have an innate love for cinema. It doesn’t matter if it is a Hindi, south, Hollywood, Mexican or Spanish film. For me, it is just storytelling… For the last 20-25 years there has not been a day when I haven’t seen a movie. It is my comfort zone,” he added.

His wife, actor Alia Bhatt, also shares the same interest and the duo often spend time exploring content from around the world, he said.

“There are comfort films like ‘Home Alone, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, etc. But usually, when I am at home alone or with Alia we try to watch new content, new movies. Everything that is out, there we consume it.”

“Shamshera”, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

While the titular character is somebody the tribe looks up to, his son Balli is a “reluctant leader”.

“Shamshera in his truest form and glory is the leader. He is somebody who people can look up to and feel safe with. On the other hand, Balli is a reluctant leader,” Ranbir said, without divulging details about the film.

The actor believes time zones and settings may change, but the purpose of the hero in every storey largely remains the same.

“If you start from ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ and come all the way down to ‘Thor’, the hero’s intention will always remain the same. A hero is someone who you can look up to, somebody you can relate to or who you aspire to be.”

But heroism is not always about saving the world, he added. “It’s not just about saving the world but it can also be an act of generosity or kindness. It can be some churning which changes you or changes the world around you,” he said.

Following “Shamshera” and “Brahmastra…”, Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” and Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film in the pipeline.

“Shamshera” is set to be released in theatres July 22.

PTI