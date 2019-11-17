Often the changing weather has a negative effect on the skin taking away all the nourishment from the skin.

If you cannot get free time throughout the day, then do these things before going to bed and see the difference yourself.

Take a shower

Bathe before heading to bed. By doing so the dirt which was stuck in your skin will be removed and your skin will be able to breathe. Put some rose petals in the bathing water half an hour before you hit the water. Bathing with this water will make your skin very refreshed.

Brush

Brushing before sleeping at night is also very important. After eating food at night, if you fall asleep without brushing, then germs start attacking your teeth. Because of which your beautiful teeth can rot. This is why one should brush before sleeping.

Unravel hair

Untie your hair before sleeping so your hair gets stuck less reducing hairfall.

Apply moisturizer

Before sleeping moisturize the entire body. This will retain skin moisture and the skin will not feel dry in the morning.

Drink turmeric milk

Have a glass of turmeric milk before sleeping. This removes the toxins from your body and clears blood. It will also brighten your skin.

