Obesity is a serious problem today. It causes many serious diseases that sometimes also lead to fatality.

Here are six vegetables that you should consume in the form of juice to lose weight rapidly and fight obesity related diseases:

Cauliflower juice

It high in rich in fiber. Being fiber-rich, it keeps the stomach full for a long time and helps in weight control.

Tomato juice

A study says that drinking regular tomato juice can help overcome the problem of fat waist. Women aged between 20 to 30 years examined that by drinking tomato juice daily for two months they felt a difference of two-thirds in their waist fat.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot Juice contains nutrients like vitamin C, potassium magnesium, iron, fibre folate. Beetroot has properties that also deal with fatigue caused by prolonged exercise.

Bitter Gourd juice

Bitter Gourd juice is useful for diagnosing many problems. According to Ayurveda, bitter gourd is very useful for people suffering from diabetes and hypertension. It increases the production of insulin by lowering the blood sugar level. It also controls our weight by controlling the extra sugar level within the body.

Gourd juice

A glass of gourd juice daily in the morning provides a full day’s energy. It enhances blood circulation in the body and also makes your skin glow.

Spinach juice

Spinach contains thylakoids. Regular intake will control weight and take care of your appetite.