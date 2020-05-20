Obesity is mainly due to wrong lifestyle and erratic eating. The body structure looks bizarre due to the fat stored near the waist and abdomen.

People try a number of things and every possible way to lose weight. It is not always necessary to have a special diet plan for weight loss. Even without a diet plan, you can get a slim-trim body by including few things in your routine.

Today we will tell you some special measures which are also used by celebrities.

Morning workouts

To lose weight without a diet plan, get up early and do workouts. Initially one might face trouble but with time it turns into habit it helps you correct metabolism and reduce your weight easily.

Healthy breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it should not be light. Eating light breakfast increases obesity, increases blood sugar and blood pressure and affects immunity. Healthy breakfast is important to keep metabolism right.

Right diet

Everything you eat should be beneficial to health. Before cooking, see whether your food contains fibre-rich items. Intake of fibre-rich diet is good and keeps the stomach full for long time.

Coffee is beneficial

According to experts, drinking coffee helps to keep correct metabolism and also relieves your brain from tension. However, it should not be consumed in excessive quantity as it has many other side effects. You can drink 1 to 3 cups of coffee throughout the day.

Apple

Apples are better proposition than cookies which we consume at evening. Apples provide more nutrients and are high in fibre which improves your digestive system.