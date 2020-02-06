Vegetarian food is beneficial to health. A new research has said that a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI). This research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

UTI is a problem that occurs mainly in women as well as in men. It causes burning sensation in the urine as well as pain while urination. UTI tends to increase among pregnant women. If ignored, it can even cause kidney disease. In case of UTI problem, there is back pain along with the burning sensation.

Researchers at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation in Taiwan say that UTI problems are caused by intestinal bacteria, which enter the urinary tract through the urethra and affect the kidneys and bladder.

Researchers have suggested that E-coli gut bacteria increases in non-vegetarians and the problem of UTI is more than that of vegetarians. However, there is no concrete evidence of how there’s low risk of UTI by avoiding non-veg food.

For this study, the research team assessed the incidence of UTI in 9,724 Buddhists in Taiwan. Researchers found that the overall risk of UTI was 16 percent lower among vegetarians than non-vegetarians. According to researchers, vegetarian diet with high fibre intake can inhibit the growth of E. coli in the intestine and reduces the risk of UTI.