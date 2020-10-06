Garlic is not just a bulb of some cloves. It is much more than that. If it is termed as a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, there will be no wrong in doing so.

While health benefits of garlic were recognized centuries ago, researchers also claim that we cannot get anything as cheaper as garlic to boost your immune system.

Studies say garlic contains alliin and when crushed or chewed, this alliin gets converted into allicin which helps improve the immune system.

Ayurvedic practitioners claim the consumption of garlic will help keep some of the COVID symptoms such as fever, cold and running nose at bay. Consumption of garlic goes a long way in reducing the average length of cold and flu period.

Garlic is adjudged for centuries as the best medicine for those who are suffering from blood pressure. It gives the desired result only when it is consumed raw. So, start consuming garlic. One thing to keep in mind is that blood pressure medicines should not be stopped instantly. Always consult your doctor.

In case of lowering cholesterol level, garlic is the best option. Less cholesterol means lesser chances of cardiovascular diseases. Start adding garlic in your diet.

Garlic consumption makes a difference in heart-related problems. As we have already known garlic helps reduce cholesterol and thereby all sorts of heart-related problems, let’s understand how it works. It increases the production of nitric oxide in the body and it helps keep the blood vessel relaxed. It also helps reduce blood clots. This is why garlic is advised to prevent heart-related ailments.

If you love eating raw garlic, it’s all right. If you don’t, start adding this gift of nature in your daily diet. One thing to keep in mind is that it gives better result only when consumed raw.

PNN